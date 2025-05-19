Actors Rally Behind India's Bold Operation Sindoor

In a bold endorsement of India's recent military action, actor Mushtaq Khan has vocalized his support for Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This strategic strike, executed on May 7, was a direct response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that disrupted the region's tranquility.

Speaking with ANI, Khan lauded the decisive Indian retaliation, describing it as a crucial move. He remarked on the region's recent peace and how the attack shattered it, saying, 'Operation Sindoor gave a fitting reply. A robust response was vital, and our nation delivered.' His statements resonate strongly following similar sentiments expressed by actor Suresh Oberoi.

Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi also expressed firm support for the operation. In discussions with ANI, Oberoi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve while condemning Pakistan, calling it an 'enemy nation.' He emphasized respect for families affected by the Pahalgam attack and advocated for a cultural boycott, saying, 'No Pakistani artists or sports matches should be allowed here.' Following the operation, the Indian Armed Forces continued to bolster defense by targeting Pakistani aggression and airbases.

(With inputs from agencies.)