Saluting Heroes: Operation Sindoor Honored Across Indian Railways

The Indian Railways honored the bravery of Operation Sindoor's soldiers by featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image on train tickets. Various divisions also celebrated by decorating stations, holding events, and reserving seats for defense personnel, showcasing national pride through cultural displays and activities with wide public participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:23 IST
In a move to honor the valiant soldiers of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Railways has been using tickets featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image saluting the operation's heroes, according to a statement by the Railway Ministry on Monday.

The initiative extends beyond train tickets, with railway stations across the country engaging in a variety of activities. Several divisions, in a bid to celebrate the operation's success, have adorned stations with vibrant decorations incorporating the national tricolor and vermilion hues.

Key stations such as Jammu, Pathankot, and New Delhi have also set aside facilities for defense personnel. Events like painting competitions for children and public video displays further commemorated the soldiers' bravery, ensuring wide public engagement and participation in this national tribute.

