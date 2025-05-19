Left Menu

Punjab Honours the Legacy of Guru Teg Bahadur with Commemorative Events

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced events commemorating the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur. Initiatives include establishing a research chair, releasing historical booklets, hosting conferences, sports tournaments and infrastructure enhancements. A yatra is planned to honor the Guru's legacy as a proponent of human rights globally.

Updated: 19-05-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:44 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced an array of commemorative events to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. The state government is committed to paying homage to the ninth Sikh Guru on a grand scale.

Among the initiatives are establishing a research chair at Punjabi University, Patiala, and releasing booklets on the Guru's history and teachings. Additionally, various seminars, conferences, 'kirtan darbars', and cultural shows will be organized to raise awareness of Guru Teg Bahadur's legacy.

Infrastructure development at key historical sites and a proposed yatra from Jammu to Delhi aim to celebrate the Guru's status as the first global proponent of human rights. The state will also request a commemorative postal stamp from the government of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

