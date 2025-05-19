Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over AI-Generated Video of Sikh Gurus

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee removed his AI-generated video after backlash from Sikh authorities. The video depicted Sikh gurus, which conflicts with Sikh traditions prohibiting such representations. Authorities demanded its removal, citing disrespect and historical inaccuracies. A meeting with tech experts will address preventing similar issues in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:48 IST
Controversy Erupts Over AI-Generated Video of Sikh Gurus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee faced significant backlash for his AI-generated video depicting Sikh gurus, prompting him to remove it after strong protests from Sikh religious authorities, including the Akal Takht, SGPC, and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

These entities argued that portraying Sikh gurus in human form or through animation violates deeply held Sikh principles, sparking outrage over perceived disrespect and historical inaccuracies in the video's narrative.

Authorities have called for stringent measures against such content and a meeting with technology experts to prevent similar incidents, underscoring the importance of respecting religious traditions and accurate historical storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025