Controversy Erupts Over AI-Generated Video of Sikh Gurus

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee faced significant backlash for his AI-generated video depicting Sikh gurus, prompting him to remove it after strong protests from Sikh religious authorities, including the Akal Takht, SGPC, and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

These entities argued that portraying Sikh gurus in human form or through animation violates deeply held Sikh principles, sparking outrage over perceived disrespect and historical inaccuracies in the video's narrative.

Authorities have called for stringent measures against such content and a meeting with technology experts to prevent similar incidents, underscoring the importance of respecting religious traditions and accurate historical storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)