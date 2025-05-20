Left Menu

Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' Shines at Cannes Classics

Veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal attended the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of the 4K restored version of Satyajit Ray's 1970 film 'Aranyer Din Ratri'. Directed by Ray, the film follows four city men discovering themselves in the forests of Palamau. Wes Anderson led its restoration.

Veteran Bollywood actors Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal added star power to the Cannes Film Festival on Monday evening with the screening of Satyajit Ray's restored 1970 film, 'Aranyer Din Ratri'.

Known in English as 'Days and Nights in the Forest', the film's 4K version was showcased in the Cannes Classics section, capturing cinematic history for its timeless themes of alienation and self-discovery.

The event marked a significant moment for Tagore and Garewal, appearing on the red carpet alongside Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson, who spearheaded the six-year restoration project.

