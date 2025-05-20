Within the Shadows: Testimonies Against Diddy

Pop singer Dawn Richard testified in a Manhattan federal court, claiming she witnessed Sean 'Diddy' Combs abuse his girlfriend repeatedly. She faced intense scrutiny from a defense lawyer over discrepancies in her account.

Richard, formerly of Danity Kane, expressed fears for her safety due to Combs' threats. The trial, garnering significant media attention due to Combs' influence in the music industry, involves racketeering and sex trafficking charges against the artist.

The case builds upon accusations by Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie, who detailed a decade-long pattern of abuse. The defense aimed to challenge her credibility, unveiling conflicting statements. The trial, set to last two months, underscores Combs' contentious legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)