Denzel Washington's Heated Cannes Moment Amidst Palme d'Or Surprise

Actor Denzel Washington, who received the esteemed honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, found himself embroiled in a tense encounter with a photographer. The incident occurred as the Hollywood star navigated the red carpet leading to the premiere of his film 'Highest 2 Lowest,' according to Page Six.

Washington confronted the photographer after an exchange of words, pointing a finger in the shutterbug's face. The situation escalated when the photographer tried to lighten the mood by touching Washington's arm, an action that provoked a strong reaction from the actor, reported Page Six.

Page Six noted that Washington firmly instructed the photographer to refrain, repeating "Stop it, stop it, stop it" before disengaging and walking away. Prior to this, he was seen interacting with co-star A$AP Rocky while director Spike Lee spoke with the rapper. Washington's attention later shifted to the photographers, where the incident unfolded.

The surprise of the evening was when Washington was honored with the prestigious Palme d'Or, acknowledging his remarkable cinema career. The accolade came unexpectedly before the screening of 'Highest 2 Lowest,' a film directed by Spike Lee, as noted in the festival proceedings.

Thierry Fremaux, the director of the Cannes festival, presented the award, making Washington the 22nd recipient. His visit to France was brief due to his current role in a Broadway production of Othello. This accolade was in contrast to Robert De Niro's award earlier this year, which was announced pre-festival. (ANI)

