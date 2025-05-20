Prime Minister Modi Drives India’s Tourism Renaissance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded a significant meeting on Tuesday to assess the current progress of India's flourishing tourism sector.

The Union Tourism Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with his deputy Suresh Gopi and Union Tourism Secretary V Vidyavathi, were present to deliberate on the sector's advancements.

Officials confirmed that the Prime Minister scrutinized existing plans and strategies to harness growth opportunities within the tourism industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)