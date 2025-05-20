Left Menu

Controversial Poem Recitation Sparks Charges in Nagpur

The recitation of Faiz Ahmad Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge' at a Nagpur event has led to police charges against Veera Sathidar's wife and two others for promoting enmity and endangering national integrity. The event's statements, deemed provocative, have triggered an ongoing sensitive police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 19:52 IST
Controversial Poem Recitation Sparks Charges in Nagpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recitation of Faiz Ahmad Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' during a Nagpur event has sparked legal action against Veera Sathidar's widow, Pushpa, and two others. The authorities allege the poem's recital endangered India's unity and integrity, invoking charges of promoting enmity between different community groups.

The programme, a memorial in honor of late actor-activist Veera Sathidar, escalated into controversy after incendiary remarks were reportedly made, leading to an FIR being filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Nagpur police have intensified their investigation, collecting statements and examining digital evidence.

The contentious nature of the statements could potentially disrupt communal harmony, authorities claim, highlighting the sensitive nature of this ongoing probe. Critics, including local CPI (M) leaders, have condemned the charges, arguing that the FIR solely based on the poem's recital is misplaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025