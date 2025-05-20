Controversial Poem Recitation Sparks Charges in Nagpur

The recitation of Faiz Ahmad Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' during a Nagpur event has sparked legal action against Veera Sathidar's widow, Pushpa, and two others. The authorities allege the poem's recital endangered India's unity and integrity, invoking charges of promoting enmity between different community groups.

The programme, a memorial in honor of late actor-activist Veera Sathidar, escalated into controversy after incendiary remarks were reportedly made, leading to an FIR being filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Nagpur police have intensified their investigation, collecting statements and examining digital evidence.

The contentious nature of the statements could potentially disrupt communal harmony, authorities claim, highlighting the sensitive nature of this ongoing probe. Critics, including local CPI (M) leaders, have condemned the charges, arguing that the FIR solely based on the poem's recital is misplaced.

