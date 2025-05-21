Left Menu

Women-Led Sindoor Yatra in Mumbai: A Patriotic Defiance

A women-led procession in Mumbai called 'Sindoor Yatra' pledged to boycott Chinese and Turkish products. The march, organized by Dr. Manju Lodha, honored Indian defense personnel and promoted solidarity following recent hostilities with Pakistan. Participants showcased national pride and support for the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 01:24 IST
In a powerful display of patriotism, a women-led procession dubbed 'Sindoor Yatra' took to the streets of Mumbai on Monday. Participants vowed to boycott Chinese and Turkish products, motivated by national sentiment and security concerns amid recent tensions with Pakistan.

Organized to honor Indian defense personnel, the event was spearheaded by social activist Dr. Manju Lodha, spouse of Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Described as the first of its kind in Maharashtra, the march commenced at Mani Bhavan Chowk and concluded at the Heroes of Kilachand Garden in Girgaon.

Carrying the national flag, women in the procession chanted patriotic slogans, emphasizing solidarity with the armed forces. This symbolic act also resonated as a statement of unity following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Present at the event were state minister Lodha, relatives of soldiers, and ex-servicemen, all reinforcing the message of defiance and national pride.

