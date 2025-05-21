Survivors Demand Zero-Tolerance Policy on Clergy Abuse from Pope Leo XIV

In a fervent plea for change, clergy sexual abuse survivors are demanding a global zero-tolerance policy from newly appointed Pope Leo XIV, centering their calls from his American roots in Chicago. The survivors spotlight Leo's past handling of abuse cases during his roles from bishop to cardinal.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) has accused the pope of insufficient action against abusive priests in various countries, including Peru and Australia. They stress the need for a worldwide zero-tolerance law, reparations, and greater church transparency. SNAP's president Shaun Dougherty emphasized that external pressure might be essential to precipitate change.

No allegations accuse Pope Leo XIV of personal wrongdoing. Instead, critics argue that he should have expedited investigations and been more vocal in stripping titles from the accused clergy. Despite actions taken under church law, controversy remains over past decisions during Prevost's leadership roles.

