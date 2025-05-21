Left Menu

Survivors Demand Zero-Tolerance Policy on Clergy Abuse from Pope Leo XIV

Survivors of clergy abuse call for a global zero-tolerance policy, highlighting Pope Leo XIV's previous roles dealing with abuse cases. SNAP emphasizes the need for transparency, survivor reparations, and stronger actions against accused clergy. Criticism centers around Leo's history in Chicago and other global locations.

In a fervent plea for change, clergy sexual abuse survivors are demanding a global zero-tolerance policy from newly appointed Pope Leo XIV, centering their calls from his American roots in Chicago. The survivors spotlight Leo's past handling of abuse cases during his roles from bishop to cardinal.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) has accused the pope of insufficient action against abusive priests in various countries, including Peru and Australia. They stress the need for a worldwide zero-tolerance law, reparations, and greater church transparency. SNAP's president Shaun Dougherty emphasized that external pressure might be essential to precipitate change.

No allegations accuse Pope Leo XIV of personal wrongdoing. Instead, critics argue that he should have expedited investigations and been more vocal in stripping titles from the accused clergy. Despite actions taken under church law, controversy remains over past decisions during Prevost's leadership roles.

