Left Menu

EU Steps In: Boosting the Lifeblood of Radio Free Europe

The European Union is stepping in with a €5.5 million emergency fund to sustain Radio Free Europe after the Trump administration halted its grants. Aimed at supporting independent journalism, this move is crucial for maintaining the flow of pro-democracy news across Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 21-05-2025 06:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 06:32 IST
EU Steps In: Boosting the Lifeblood of Radio Free Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union has intervened to provide emergency funding for Radio Free Europe after the Trump administration ceased its grants, accusing the broadcaster of a liberal bias. This move underscores the EU's commitment to supporting independent journalism in regions reliant on external news sources.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which broadcasts in 27 languages across 23 countries during a time of decreased U.S. funding, received a commitment of €5.5 million from the EU. This aid represents a lifeline to the broadcaster, which has been active since the Cold War.

EU foreign ministers hope the funding will enable Radio Free Europe to continue its vital operations, but note the limitations in addressing the worldwide funding gap. The bloc is urging its members to extend financial support further, particularly as global political dynamics shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025