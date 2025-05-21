EU Steps In: Boosting the Lifeblood of Radio Free Europe

The European Union has intervened to provide emergency funding for Radio Free Europe after the Trump administration ceased its grants, accusing the broadcaster of a liberal bias. This move underscores the EU's commitment to supporting independent journalism in regions reliant on external news sources.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which broadcasts in 27 languages across 23 countries during a time of decreased U.S. funding, received a commitment of €5.5 million from the EU. This aid represents a lifeline to the broadcaster, which has been active since the Cold War.

EU foreign ministers hope the funding will enable Radio Free Europe to continue its vital operations, but note the limitations in addressing the worldwide funding gap. The bloc is urging its members to extend financial support further, particularly as global political dynamics shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)