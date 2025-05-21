Left Menu

Baghuni's Cannes Reveal: Odisha Cinema Breaks New Ground

The Odia film Baghuni makes history as the first international co-production from Odisha, unveiled at Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Jitendra Mishra, it highlights Odisha's heritage and partners with NFDC for wide-reaching impact. Featuring star Sabyasachi Mishra, the film promises a global showcase of regional talent.

Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 21-05-2025
Bhubaneswar, May 21, 2025 – The Odia film Baghuni (Dance Like a Tiger) took a historic stride at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, becoming the first international co-production announced from Odisha. This major cultural milestone emphasizes the rich storytelling from the region, positioning Odisha on a global cinematic map.

The film, directed by Jitendra Mishra and produced in collaboration with NFDC, marks NFDC's return to Odisha after 23 years. Starring Sabyasachi Mishra and featuring award-winning professionals, Baghuni is set to be shot in Odisha and London. It aims to celebrate regional art, culture, and provide international opportunities.

Jitendra Mishra expressed pride in showcasing Odisha's heritage at an international level. This project underscores the NFDC's commitment to nurturing unique narratives and fostering cultural diversity in Indian cinema. Baghuni is slated for a multi-language release, amplifying Odisha's voice in world cinema.

