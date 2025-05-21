N Chandrababu Naidu Graces Sri Gangamma Jatara

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, made a ceremonial visit to the Sri Gangamma Jatara temple fair held in Tirupati's Chittoor district on Wednesday. Accompanied by his wife, N Bhuvaneswari, Naidu fulfilled his duties by offering prayers at the festival.

In a gesture representing the state government and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Naidu presented exquisite silken raiments and made offerings to the temple deity. The presence of the chief minister at this significant cultural event highlights the importance of tradition and ceremonial practices in the region.

After participating in the rituals and receiving the deity's blessings, Naidu concluded his visit to the festival, underscoring the close relationship between the state administration and cultural festivities in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)