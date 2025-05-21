Assam Boosts Tea Workers' Wages: A Leap Towards Empowerment
The Assam government has increased daily wages for state-run tea garden workers to Rs 250, effective October 1, 2025, aligning with private sector rates. On International Tea Day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced welfare measures, including a one-time Rs 5,000 aid for tea workers and community development initiatives.
The Assam government has made a significant move by raising the daily wages for workers in state-run tea gardens to Rs 250, from the existing Rs 220, effective October 1, 2025.
Marking the occasion of International Tea Day, the announcement aims to align wages in Assam Tea Corporation Ltd (ATCL) gardens with those in other tea estates, following a cabinet decision in Dergaon.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the tea tribes' cultural role and announced Rs 5,000 as a one-time aid for over 7 lakh workers, along with initiatives like model schools and mobile medical units.
