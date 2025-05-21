Left Menu

Assam Boosts Tea Workers' Wages: A Leap Towards Empowerment

The Assam government has increased daily wages for state-run tea garden workers to Rs 250, effective October 1, 2025, aligning with private sector rates. On International Tea Day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced welfare measures, including a one-time Rs 5,000 aid for tea workers and community development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:00 IST
Assam Boosts Tea Workers' Wages: A Leap Towards Empowerment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has made a significant move by raising the daily wages for workers in state-run tea gardens to Rs 250, from the existing Rs 220, effective October 1, 2025.

Marking the occasion of International Tea Day, the announcement aims to align wages in Assam Tea Corporation Ltd (ATCL) gardens with those in other tea estates, following a cabinet decision in Dergaon.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the tea tribes' cultural role and announced Rs 5,000 as a one-time aid for over 7 lakh workers, along with initiatives like model schools and mobile medical units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025