Sarovar Hotels Launches Consumer-Centric Campaign: 'Book Now, Pay Later'

Sarovar Hotels introduces a 'Book Now, Pay Later' campaign aimed at easing booking hesitancy by eliminating upfront payment requirements. The initiative seeks to boost consumer confidence and captures vacation planning ahead of the summer travel season. It reflects adaptability to evolving travel preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sarovar Hotels has rolled out a groundbreaking consumer-focused campaign titled "Book Now, Payment Jab Aap Aao" to tackle shifting travel behavior patterns. This innovative initiative allows travelers to make hotel reservations without immediate payment, easing financial concerns and encouraging bookings, especially within the leisure travel market.

Aligned with the approaching summer vacation period, the campaign seeks to capitalize on increased planning activity and is applicable across Sarovar Hotels' locations for direct bookings via their website. By removing upfront payment barriers, Sarovar Hotels aims to maintain strong travel intentions despite financial reluctance among guests.

Ajay K. Bakaya, Chairman of Sarovar Hotels, expressed that today's travelers seek flexibility and this campaign addresses their needs directly, promoting a hassle-free booking process. This step is part of the brand's ongoing strategy to adapt to guest demands and support the travel industry's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

