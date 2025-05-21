Assam Assembly's Special Session to Honor Bhupen Hazarika

In a significant move to honor one of India's musical legends, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a special session of the state's legislative assembly. Scheduled for June 9, the session will consider renaming Dibrugarh airport after the iconic Bhupen Hazarika.

This proposal aligns with the state's birth centenary celebrations for Hazarika, who has left a lasting legacy on India's cultural landscape. The decision comes after a state Cabinet endorsement, marking a tribute to the melody maestro's contributions.

Governor Laxman Acharya has summoned the assembly for the special session in Dispur, commencing at 9.30 am. This move, seen as a part of cultural preservation, highlights the regional pride in Hazarika's enduring influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)