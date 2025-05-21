Assam Assembly's Special Session to Honor Bhupen Hazarika
A special session of the Assam Assembly is scheduled for June 9 to discuss naming the Dibrugarh airport after musical legend Bhupen Hazarika. The proposal is part of Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations, endorsed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and follows a state Cabinet decision.
In a significant move to honor one of India's musical legends, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a special session of the state's legislative assembly. Scheduled for June 9, the session will consider renaming Dibrugarh airport after the iconic Bhupen Hazarika.
This proposal aligns with the state's birth centenary celebrations for Hazarika, who has left a lasting legacy on India's cultural landscape. The decision comes after a state Cabinet endorsement, marking a tribute to the melody maestro's contributions.
Governor Laxman Acharya has summoned the assembly for the special session in Dispur, commencing at 9.30 am. This move, seen as a part of cultural preservation, highlights the regional pride in Hazarika's enduring influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
