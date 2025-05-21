From Gym Enthusiast to Pope: Cardinal Prevost's Fitness Journey
Robert Prevost, once a regular at Rome's Omega gym, has been elected as Pope Leo XIV. Known for his fitness routine, Prevost impressed his trainer and surprised gym members upon his election. Despite his new papal responsibilities, Omega gym remains open for Pope Leo's workouts.
- Country:
- Italy
The Omega gym in Rome, a popular spot among residents and Vatican clergy, has been graced by its very own cardinal-turned-pope, Robert Prevost. Often spotted working out, Prevost gained admiration from the gym's staff and fellow gym-goers, who were both shocked and delighted upon his election as Pope Leo XIV earlier this month.
Prevost's commitment to fitness was evident in his rigorous routine—a warm-up for most men his age, yet a challenge he eagerly embraced. His trainer, Valerio Masella, designed tailored workouts focusing on posture and cardiovascular strength, notably using a treadmill set against a vibrant mural of local landmarks including St Peter's Basilica.
Despite his demanding schedule at the Vatican, Prevost's affection for tennis persists, although opportunities to play may wane. Nonetheless, his gym membership remains, a testament to the enduring connection between spiritual leadership and physical vitality.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope Leo XIV
- Robert Prevost
- Omega gym
- Rome
- Cardinal
- fitness
- Vatican City
- workout
- routine
- tennis
ALSO READ
Cardinals Conclave: Choosing the Next Leader of a Global Church
Bangladesh remain optimistic on fitness of Taskin Ahmed
Cardinals process into St. Peter's Basilica for a final Mass before conclave to elect the next pope, reports AP.
Divine Decision: Cardinals Converge to Elect New Pope
Unity in Diversity: Cardinal Re's Call to Cardinals