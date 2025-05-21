Left Menu

From Gym Enthusiast to Pope: Cardinal Prevost's Fitness Journey

Robert Prevost, once a regular at Rome's Omega gym, has been elected as Pope Leo XIV. Known for his fitness routine, Prevost impressed his trainer and surprised gym members upon his election. Despite his new papal responsibilities, Omega gym remains open for Pope Leo's workouts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:23 IST
From Gym Enthusiast to Pope: Cardinal Prevost's Fitness Journey
  Country:
  • Italy

The Omega gym in Rome, a popular spot among residents and Vatican clergy, has been graced by its very own cardinal-turned-pope, Robert Prevost. Often spotted working out, Prevost gained admiration from the gym's staff and fellow gym-goers, who were both shocked and delighted upon his election as Pope Leo XIV earlier this month.

Prevost's commitment to fitness was evident in his rigorous routine—a warm-up for most men his age, yet a challenge he eagerly embraced. His trainer, Valerio Masella, designed tailored workouts focusing on posture and cardiovascular strength, notably using a treadmill set against a vibrant mural of local landmarks including St Peter's Basilica.

Despite his demanding schedule at the Vatican, Prevost's affection for tennis persists, although opportunities to play may wane. Nonetheless, his gym membership remains, a testament to the enduring connection between spiritual leadership and physical vitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

