Portraits of National Icons to Adorn Delhi Assembly Amidst Controversy
The Delhi Assembly is set to display portraits of Veer Savarkar, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya following a General Purposes Committee resolution. Controversy erupted as the AAP claimed their proposal to include a portrait of Mata Savitribai Phule was ignored, leading to political friction.
The Delhi Assembly will soon feature portraits of national figures Veer Savarkar, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. This development was announced by Speaker Vijender Gupta following a resolution by the General Purposes Committee to honor these icons for their contributions to India's freedom struggle and socio-educational reforms.
Controversy emerged after AAP alleged that their proposal to include a portrait of Mata Savitribai Phule was overlooked during the committee's decision-making process. The assembly officials countered that no formal written request was submitted, which led to the rejection of the proposal. This disagreement has heightened political tensions with AAP accusing the ruling BJP of bias.
Amid the political dispute, the Assembly remains committed to celebrating figures like Savarkar, Saraswati, and Malviya, emphasizing their lasting influence on patriotism and democratic values. Officials assert the portraits will inspire future generations and remember the enduring legacy of these historical icons.
