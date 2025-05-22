Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: Marathi Devotional Songs on Airwaves

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, encourages private radio stations to broadcast classic Marathi devotional and emotional songs. Highlighting their deep emotional impact, Shelar aims to preserve and promote Marathi culture through radio. In a meeting with radio representatives, the emphasis was on bridging the gap between tradition and modern broadcasting.

Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister, Ashish Shelar, has called on private radio stations to regularly broadcast classic Marathi devotional and emotional songs, emphasizing their enduring emotional connection with audiences.

Shelar, speaking to representatives from private radio channels at the Mantralaya, underlined the state's initiative to strengthen Marathi language usage through radio, fostering collaboration between the government and the radio industry.

He reflected on the cultural resonance of these songs, citing their importance in rituals like the Satyanarayan puja, and noted the meeting discussed challenges facing the radio sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

