Controversy Surrounds Irish Hip-Hop Group Kneecap After Allegations

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, a member of the Irish hip-hop group Kneecap, faces a terrorism charge after allegedly waving a Hezbollah flag at a concert, as announced by British police on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old musician, known by his stage name Mo Chara, was charged under the Terrorism Act after the incident at London's Kentish Town Forum on November 21, 2024. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

Kneecap, known for invigorating Northern Ireland's Irish-language cultural scene, is under fire for allegedly supporting proscribed organizations like Hezbollah and Hamas, charges the group denies, citing manipulation by establishment figures. The controversy has affected their concert schedule and stirred public and political debate.

