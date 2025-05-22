Elephants Billy and Tina Secretly Transferred Amid Legal Battles

Billy and Tina, the last remaining elephants at the Los Angeles Zoo, have been secretly relocated to the Tulsa Zoo, sparking controversy among animal rights advocates. The transfer occurred despite ongoing lawsuits attempting to move them to a sanctuary with ample space and natural conditions.

According to Jake Davis, an attorney for the Nonhuman Rights Project, the elephants were moved to Oklahoma under the cover of darkness to avoid demonstrators. This move has angered animal advocates, including celebrated singer Cher, who have argued that a sanctuary would offer them a better habitat to live out their remaining years.

The Los Angeles Zoo justified the decision by stating that the elephants needed socialization with other Asian elephants, which the Tulsa Zoo provides. However, critics remain adamant about achieving a sanctuary relocation, urging zoos to reconsider their roles in wildlife conservation and elephant well-being.

