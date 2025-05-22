Left Menu

Elephants Billy and Tina Secretly Transferred Amid Legal Battles

Billy and Tina, the last elephants at the Los Angeles Zoo, were moved to Tulsa Zoo despite lawsuits advocating for their sanctuary relocation. The move reportedly happened secretly to avoid protests. Legal actions continue as animal rights advocates push for a more spacious, natural living environment for the elephants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-05-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 02:32 IST
Elephants Billy and Tina Secretly Transferred Amid Legal Battles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Billy and Tina, the last remaining elephants at the Los Angeles Zoo, have been secretly relocated to the Tulsa Zoo, sparking controversy among animal rights advocates. The transfer occurred despite ongoing lawsuits attempting to move them to a sanctuary with ample space and natural conditions.

According to Jake Davis, an attorney for the Nonhuman Rights Project, the elephants were moved to Oklahoma under the cover of darkness to avoid demonstrators. This move has angered animal advocates, including celebrated singer Cher, who have argued that a sanctuary would offer them a better habitat to live out their remaining years.

The Los Angeles Zoo justified the decision by stating that the elephants needed socialization with other Asian elephants, which the Tulsa Zoo provides. However, critics remain adamant about achieving a sanctuary relocation, urging zoos to reconsider their roles in wildlife conservation and elephant well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025