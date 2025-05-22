Pope Leo XIV Advocates for Peace and Humanitarian Aid in First Audience

Pope Leo XIV, in a heartfelt appeal during his inaugural general audience, called for urgent humanitarian aid to reach the Gaza Strip and demanded an end to the ongoing hostilities therein. Addressing a crowd of around 40,000 people at St. Peter's Square, the newly appointed pope emphasized the suffering faced by vulnerable populations in the region.

Leo, formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost of Chicago, greeted faithful followers from the popemobile, blessing babies along the way, and addressed various groups in multiple languages. His message resonated with attendees, marking a poignant start to his papacy as the first American pope, just days after an estimated 200,000 attended his inaugural Mass.

In a diplomatic move, Leo also voiced the Vatican's readiness to facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. This came after Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni consulted with him following discussions with President Trump. However, geopolitical tensions present challenges, as Vladimir Putin faces an international arrest warrant by the ICC, complicating any high-level negotiations hosted in Rome.

