Kermit the Frog's Sage Leap Into Graduation

Kermit the Frog, the iconic Muppet figure, will inspire the University of Maryland's class of 2025 during their commencement ceremony.

As they face an uncertain world, Kermit's words bring hope and encouragement. University President Darryll J Pines anticipates this event to instill optimism in graduates.

Jim Henson, a Maryland alumnus, originally created Kermit, and a campus statue honors their legacy. Kermit remains a symbol of creativity and kindness to inspire the new generation.

