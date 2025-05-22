Left Menu

Kermit the Frog's Sage Leap Into Graduation

Kermit the Frog will deliver the commencement speech to the University of Maryland's class of 2025. The beloved Muppet, created by Jim Henson, offers advice during challenging times and promotes optimism. A statue of Henson with Kermit is a well-known feature on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Collegepark | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 11:32 IST
Kermit the Frog's Sage Leap Into Graduation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kermit the Frog, the iconic Muppet figure, will inspire the University of Maryland's class of 2025 during their commencement ceremony.

As they face an uncertain world, Kermit's words bring hope and encouragement. University President Darryll J Pines anticipates this event to instill optimism in graduates.

Jim Henson, a Maryland alumnus, originally created Kermit, and a campus statue honors their legacy. Kermit remains a symbol of creativity and kindness to inspire the new generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025