France Faces Political Turmoil Over EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

France's far-right and far-left parties plan no-confidence motions against the minority government due to the EU-Mercosur trade deal's likely approval. These motions highlight domestic political tensions as President Macron's administration struggles with the 2026 budget before the 2027 presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France's political landscape is set for turbulence as far-right and far-left opposition parties prepare no-confidence motions against the minority government, following the expected approval of the EU-Mercosur trade deal on Friday.

The motions, announced by the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) and the far-right National Rally (RN), underscore the domestic political challenges faced by President Emmanuel Macron as he attempts to navigate a difficult budget process in a fragmented parliament.

Despite Macron's pledge for France to vote against the trade deal, the treaty only requires a qualified majority among EU states for ratification. Critics argue this is detrimental to French farmers, as shown by nationwide protests against the accord.

