France Faces Political Turmoil Over EU-Mercosur Trade Deal
France's far-right and far-left parties plan no-confidence motions against the minority government due to the EU-Mercosur trade deal's likely approval. These motions highlight domestic political tensions as President Macron's administration struggles with the 2026 budget before the 2027 presidential election.
France's political landscape is set for turbulence as far-right and far-left opposition parties prepare no-confidence motions against the minority government, following the expected approval of the EU-Mercosur trade deal on Friday.
The motions, announced by the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) and the far-right National Rally (RN), underscore the domestic political challenges faced by President Emmanuel Macron as he attempts to navigate a difficult budget process in a fragmented parliament.
Despite Macron's pledge for France to vote against the trade deal, the treaty only requires a qualified majority among EU states for ratification. Critics argue this is detrimental to French farmers, as shown by nationwide protests against the accord.
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Macron
- EU
- Mercosur
- trade deal
- politics
- no-confidence
- LFI
- RN
- agriculture
ALSO READ
India Rebuts US Commerce Secretary's Trade Deal Remarks
Historic EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Faces Opposition Hurdles
Characterisation of discussions in reported remarks not accurate: MEA on US Commerce Secretary's comments on trade deal.
On several occasions, we were close to a deal: MEA on US commerce secretary's remarks on India-US trade deal.
We remain interested in mutually beneficial trade deal with US: MEA.