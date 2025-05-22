Left Menu

The Sonic Storm of 'Asura Hananam' Ignites Anticipation

'Asura Hananam,' the powerful single from the epic film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu,' starring Pawan Kalyan, has been released. The song, composed by M.M. Keeravaani, combines themes of rebellion and mythological grandeur. The film promises a sweeping cinematic experience blending history and revolution, set to premiere on June 12.

The highly anticipated single from 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu,' titled 'Asura Hananam,' has arrived with a bang, showcasing intense rhythm and energy. Released today, the track is already acclaimed as one of the year's most powerful musical contributions.

This composition by renowned Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravaani offers a fierce and unforgettable auditory experience. The film, directed by Jyoti Krishna and produced by A.M. Rathnam, is an epic blend of history, mythology, and revolution, set for a June 12 release.

During a press conference, the team behind 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' discussed their collective efforts, overcoming pandemic-related challenges to bring this saga to life. Social media excitement is palpable, with several hashtags trending, marking the start of what's being termed as a revolutionary cinematic experience.

