The Sonic Storm of 'Asura Hananam' Ignites Anticipation

The highly anticipated single from 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu,' titled 'Asura Hananam,' has arrived with a bang, showcasing intense rhythm and energy. Released today, the track is already acclaimed as one of the year's most powerful musical contributions.

This composition by renowned Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravaani offers a fierce and unforgettable auditory experience. The film, directed by Jyoti Krishna and produced by A.M. Rathnam, is an epic blend of history, mythology, and revolution, set for a June 12 release.

During a press conference, the team behind 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' discussed their collective efforts, overcoming pandemic-related challenges to bring this saga to life. Social media excitement is palpable, with several hashtags trending, marking the start of what's being termed as a revolutionary cinematic experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)