Rapper Kid Cudi to Testify at Sean Combs' Sex Trafficking Trial

Rapper Kid Cudi is set to take the stand Thursday at the high-profile sex trafficking trial involving Sean "Diddy" Combs in New York. This key testimony will follow the detailed account of George Kaplan, Combs' former personal assistant, who painted a picture of intimidation during his employment.

Testimonies from last week highlighted disturbing claims, including R&B singer Cassie's revelations of abuse by Combs. Known legally as Casandra Ventura, she recounted threats of violence towards Kid Cudi after Combs discovered her relationship with the rapper in 2011. Combs has denied the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering pressed against him.

Adding to the allegations, Cassie's mother, Regina Ventura, testified about threats involving the release of private tapes and demands for money. Meanwhile, Kaplan's testimony recounts an environment fraught with pressure and hostility, setting the stage for further reveals as Kid Cudi contributes to the unfolding legal battle.

