Kajol Applauds India's Zero-Tolerance Terrorism Stance Amid Operation Sindoor

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Actress Kajol has lauded India's armed forces for their unwavering service, following the 'barbaric' Pahalgam attack. Speaking on the nation's counter-terrorism efforts, the 'Do Patti' star expressed deep respect and gratitude towards the military's dedication to ensuring national safety.

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, was a resolute response to the horrific terrorist assault in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir, which tragically claimed 26 lives. This mission is heralded as a significant step in affirming India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

Addressing a public gathering in Bikaner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the government's strong position following the operation. Using a potent metaphor, Modi declared, "There's no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but hot Sindoor," signaling India's fervent approach against terror elements.

Modi highlighted that every terror act will impose severe consequences on Pakistan, impacting its military and economy. "Pakistan should know that Modi, the servant of Bharat Mata, stands tall. Discussions, if any, will focus only on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir," he asserted.

According to Modi, Operation Sindoor marks more than just retaliation; it highlights a strategic and ethical transformation in India's anti-terror strategy. "This isn't about revenge; it represents a renewed justice form. We directly confront the threat, showcasing the new India's might," he proclaimed.

The initiative gave full autonomy to Indian forces, facilitating decisive action, compelling Pakistan to succumb. Modi claimed the instigators live in fear or have been neutralized. He also underscored the geopolitical shift, noting India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty after the attack, stating, "No drop of water will be given to Pakistan if it persists in supporting terror."

