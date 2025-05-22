TV Star Madenuru Manu Arrested in Serious Allegations
Madenuru Manu, known for 'Comedy Khiladi', was arrested after a co-actor accused him of serious allegations including sexual harassment and forced abortion. The police registered an FIR under various legal sections, following the complaint.
Madenuru Manu, the television actor who gained popularity through 'Comedy Khiladi', finds himself entangled in legal trouble as he was arrested on charges related to sexual harassment, according to a police statement released on Thursday.
The arrest came after a co-actor lodged a complaint, leading to an FIR against Manu under the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita, including charges of rape, non-consensual miscarriage, cheating, and criminal intimidation.
The complainant has accused Manu of exploiting her with false promises of marriage and coercing her into undergoing abortion twice, claiming serious personal and legal violations.
