VKC Unveils World's First 100% Recyclable Footwear Line

VKC, a leading footwear brand, made headlines on Thursday by unveiling its latest sustainable product line, Go Planet-D by Debongo, during an event in Malaysia. The company proudly claims this new line to be the world's first 100 per cent recyclable footwear brand.

VKC's managing director V K C Razak expressed pride in setting a new standard for eco-conscious footwear and showcasing Indian innovation on the global stage. He highlighted that of the 23 billion pairs of shoes manufactured worldwide, approximately 22 billion end up in landfills.

The company encourages customers to participate in this sustainable initiative by scheduling a pick-up for used footwear via the VKC Group's online platform, ensuring they are responsibly recycled. The launch was part of VKC's showcase of over 1,000 footwear designs at Global Confluence 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)