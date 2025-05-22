Rapper Kid Cudi's Crucial Testimony in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sex Trafficking Trial

Rapper Kid Cudi is poised to deliver important testimony in the ongoing New York sex trafficking trial involving Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The proceedings intensify as he follows George Kaplan, a former aide to Combs, who depicted a menacing environment orchestrated by the acclaimed music mogul.

The prosecution asserts that Combs leveraged his celebrity status to build a sinister empire rooted in exploitation, allegedly coercing women into abusive sex parties while also employing blackmail and violence, including kidnapping, arson, and beatings, to keep victims silent. In contrast, Combs' defense argues that all interactions were consensual and denies any involvement in sex trafficking and racketeering.

Kid Cudi's testimony is anticipated to shed light on his past brief relationship with Combs' ex-girlfriend, Cassie. The R&B singer has already provided emotionally charged testimony regarding her harrowing experiences, including accounts of violence and sexual assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)