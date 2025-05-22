Left Menu

Supreme Court to Revisit Banke Bihari Temple Redevelopment Controversy

The Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking changes to its decision endorsing Uttar Pradesh's redevelopment scheme for Mathura's Shri Banke Bihari temple. Petitioner Devendra Nath Gooswami argues that the project could disrupt the temple's religious essence, as his family has managed it for centuries.

The Supreme Court has agreed to revisit its earlier decision supporting the Uttar Pradesh government's plan to redevelop Shri Banke Bihari temple in Mathura. A legal challenge by a local resident seeks to modify the court's endorsement of the controversial project.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, alongside Justice Augustine George Masih, acknowledged the plea brought forward by senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari on behalf of petitioner Devendra Nath Gooswami. The plea, deemed significant by the bench, will now be scheduled for a hearing.

The crux of Gooswami's argument centers on the potential for administrative chaos and alteration of the temple's religious and cultural heritage due to the proposed redevelopment. Citing a historical connection, Gooswami's family claims to have managed the temple's affairs for 500 years, stressing the importance of their involvement in any changes.

