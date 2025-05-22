A Heartfelt Tribute: The Tale of a Brave Colonel and His Family's Resilient Hope

The late Colonel Manpreet Singh's legacy lives on as his family received the Kirti Chakra from President Droupadi Murmu on his behalf. The honor recognizes Singh's valor in combating terrorists in Kashmir, marking a poignant moment for his family.

His ten-year-old son, Kabir, struggles between accepting his father's loss and secretly hoping for his return. Clutching his mother Jagmeet Singh's hand at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ceremony, Kabir's gratitude and lingering hope reflect the emotional turmoil he and his family face.

The family recounts the difficult journey since Singh's sacrifice in a fierce gunbattle in Kokernag. The encounter, resulting in the loss of four security personnel, highlighted the strategic challenges in Kashmir. The memory of his courage remains vivid, as they navigate life without him.

(With inputs from agencies.)