Left Menu

A Heartfelt Tribute: The Tale of a Brave Colonel and His Family's Resilient Hope

Colonel Manpreet Singh's family endures the pain of his absence as he is posthumously honored with the Kirti Chakra for bravery in Kashmir. His son, Kabir, oscillates between hope and acceptance, believing his father might return. The family grapples with explaining the sacrifice to their young children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:31 IST
A Heartfelt Tribute: The Tale of a Brave Colonel and His Family's Resilient Hope
Colonel Manpreet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The late Colonel Manpreet Singh's legacy lives on as his family received the Kirti Chakra from President Droupadi Murmu on his behalf. The honor recognizes Singh's valor in combating terrorists in Kashmir, marking a poignant moment for his family.

His ten-year-old son, Kabir, struggles between accepting his father's loss and secretly hoping for his return. Clutching his mother Jagmeet Singh's hand at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ceremony, Kabir's gratitude and lingering hope reflect the emotional turmoil he and his family face.

The family recounts the difficult journey since Singh's sacrifice in a fierce gunbattle in Kokernag. The encounter, resulting in the loss of four security personnel, highlighted the strategic challenges in Kashmir. The memory of his courage remains vivid, as they navigate life without him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025