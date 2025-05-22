Security Breaches at Salman Khan's Residence: Two Arrested

In a shocking breach of security, a man and a woman have been arrested for allegedly trespassing on Bollywood icon Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra area over two consecutive days.

Sources reveal that Jitendra Kumar Singh and Isha Chabria managed to gain unauthorized entry into the high-security Galaxy Apartments, with one even reaching the actor's doorstep.

Police records show the duo face serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, raising concerns about the effectiveness of celebrity security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)