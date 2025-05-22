Left Menu

Security Breaches at Salman Khan's Residence: Two Arrested

Two individuals were arrested for trespassing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. Jitendra Kumar Singh and Isha Chabria separately breached security, with Singh attempting to meet Khan and Chabria claiming to be invited. Both face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking breach of security, a man and a woman have been arrested for allegedly trespassing on Bollywood icon Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra area over two consecutive days.

Sources reveal that Jitendra Kumar Singh and Isha Chabria managed to gain unauthorized entry into the high-security Galaxy Apartments, with one even reaching the actor's doorstep.

Police records show the duo face serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, raising concerns about the effectiveness of celebrity security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

