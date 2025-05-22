Security Breaches at Salman Khan's Residence: Two Arrested
Two individuals were arrested for trespassing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. Jitendra Kumar Singh and Isha Chabria separately breached security, with Singh attempting to meet Khan and Chabria claiming to be invited. Both face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:40 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking breach of security, a man and a woman have been arrested for allegedly trespassing on Bollywood icon Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra area over two consecutive days.
Sources reveal that Jitendra Kumar Singh and Isha Chabria managed to gain unauthorized entry into the high-security Galaxy Apartments, with one even reaching the actor's doorstep.
Police records show the duo face serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, raising concerns about the effectiveness of celebrity security protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crackdown in Assam: 45 Arrested for Defending Pakistan Post-Pahalgam Attack
Bollywood Stars Applaud 'Operation Sindoor': India's Assertive Response to Terror
Mumbai Mithi River Desilting Scam: Middlemen Arrested in Rs 65 Crore Racket
Hollywood Vs. Bollywood: Trump's Tariff Threatens Indian Cinema's Overseas Revenue
Thane Constables Arrested for Illicit Mobile Data Trade