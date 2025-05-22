British Climbers Spark Controversy with Xenon-Guided Ascent on Everest
Four British climbers used Xenon gas to reach the summit of Mount Everest in less than five days, causing controversy. Nepal's Tourism Department is investigating as the gas usage wasn't authorized. The quick ascent may have wider implications for mountain tourism and local livelihoods dependent on extended climber stays.
- Country:
- Nepal
Four British mountaineers have ignited a debate after using Xenon gas to climb Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak, in a time span of just five days. This unprecedented climb has drawn the attention of Nepal's Tourism Department, with officials questioning the legality and ethics behind the climb.
The climbers departed from London on May 16, making their way up the 8,848.86-meter peak by May 21, using the gas to help acclimate more efficiently and shorten the overall journey. The use of this gas, which is typically banned, has put them in hot water with Nepalese authorities.
Director of the Tourism Department, Himal Gautam, expressed concerns over the impact of these expeditions on local tourism and livelihoods. As investigations continue, the debate over fair play and safety versus economic impacts looms over the climbing community.
