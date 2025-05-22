Left Menu

British Climbers Spark Controversy with Xenon-Guided Ascent on Everest

Four British climbers used Xenon gas to reach the summit of Mount Everest in less than five days, causing controversy. Nepal's Tourism Department is investigating as the gas usage wasn't authorized. The quick ascent may have wider implications for mountain tourism and local livelihoods dependent on extended climber stays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:43 IST
British Climbers Spark Controversy with Xenon-Guided Ascent on Everest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Four British mountaineers have ignited a debate after using Xenon gas to climb Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak, in a time span of just five days. This unprecedented climb has drawn the attention of Nepal's Tourism Department, with officials questioning the legality and ethics behind the climb.

The climbers departed from London on May 16, making their way up the 8,848.86-meter peak by May 21, using the gas to help acclimate more efficiently and shorten the overall journey. The use of this gas, which is typically banned, has put them in hot water with Nepalese authorities.

Director of the Tourism Department, Himal Gautam, expressed concerns over the impact of these expeditions on local tourism and livelihoods. As investigations continue, the debate over fair play and safety versus economic impacts looms over the climbing community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025