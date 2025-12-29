Digvijaya Singh Clarifies Stance Amid RSS Praise Controversy

In a recent twist, Congress leader TS Singh Deo has come to the defense of Digvijaya Singh after his remarks praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) organisational strength stirred controversy. Speaking to ANI, Deo insisted that Singh's intentions were constructive, emphasizing the need for the Congress to bolster its own organisational framework rather than mimic the RSS.

Deo remarked, "Digvijaya Singh is senior to me; I won't comment on his statement. However, strengthening an organisation is a continuous endeavour. While the BJP definitely assesses Congress along with other entities, Singh's aim was not imitation, but organisational enhancement." Despite Singh's admiration for the RSS's internal structuring, he remains resolutely opposed to its ideological stance, a point he reiterated after criticism erupted.

Prominent Congress figures like Pawan Khera and Manickam Tagore responded critically to Singh's comments, reinforcing the belief in the RSS's links to divisive practices. Nonetheless, Singh remained firm, stating, "I disagree with the RSS ideology, which neglects the Constitution and laws, yet their organisational prowess is undeniable." Singh's remarks were accompanied by a social media post sharing a photo from the 1990s illustrating Narendra Modi's rise, further illustrating the power of organisational capacity.

