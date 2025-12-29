Left Menu

Digvijaya Singh Clarifies Stance Amid RSS Praise Controversy

Congress leader TS Singh Deo defended Digvijaya Singh's remarks on the RSS's organisational strength, clarifying the focus was on Congress's growth, not RSS emulation. While Singh admires the RSS’s effectiveness, he staunchly opposes its ideology. Other Congress leaders criticized Singh, stressing the RSS's association with violence and hindering democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 10:34 IST
Digvijaya Singh Clarifies Stance Amid RSS Praise Controversy
Congress leader TS Singh Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent twist, Congress leader TS Singh Deo has come to the defense of Digvijaya Singh after his remarks praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) organisational strength stirred controversy. Speaking to ANI, Deo insisted that Singh's intentions were constructive, emphasizing the need for the Congress to bolster its own organisational framework rather than mimic the RSS.

Deo remarked, "Digvijaya Singh is senior to me; I won't comment on his statement. However, strengthening an organisation is a continuous endeavour. While the BJP definitely assesses Congress along with other entities, Singh's aim was not imitation, but organisational enhancement." Despite Singh's admiration for the RSS's internal structuring, he remains resolutely opposed to its ideological stance, a point he reiterated after criticism erupted.

Prominent Congress figures like Pawan Khera and Manickam Tagore responded critically to Singh's comments, reinforcing the belief in the RSS's links to divisive practices. Nonetheless, Singh remained firm, stating, "I disagree with the RSS ideology, which neglects the Constitution and laws, yet their organisational prowess is undeniable." Singh's remarks were accompanied by a social media post sharing a photo from the 1990s illustrating Narendra Modi's rise, further illustrating the power of organisational capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

Precious Metals Soar Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Debate Heats Up Over BLO Deaths Amid Electoral Roll Revision in India

Debate Heats Up Over BLO Deaths Amid Electoral Roll Revision in India

 India
3
Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

Silver Soars to New Heights Amid Strong Demand and Market Trends

 India
4
India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

India's Industrial Surge: November IIP Expected to Rebound

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025