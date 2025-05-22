Rapper Kid Cudi Testifies in Diddy Combs' High-Stakes Trial

Kid Cudi, the renowned rapper, took the witness stand on Thursday, offering testimony in the sex trafficking trial of hip-hop icon Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Cudi's involvement comes after allegations from R&B singer Cassie Ventura, who described being coerced into drug-laden sex parties, an accusation Combs rigorously denies.

Ventura, professionally known as Cassie, alleged that her past relationship with Cudi incited confrontational acts by Combs, including threats and violence. This is contrasted with Combs' defense, which argues the events in question were consensual, despite his acknowledged history of drug use and domestic disturbances.

The trial, enveloped in scandal, is a significant chapter in Combs' storied career as a music mogul. His impact on hip-hop, marked by his leadership of Bad Boy Records and contributions to launching artists like Notorious B.I.G., adds cultural weight to the proceedings, as he faces serious legal implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)