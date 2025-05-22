Left Menu

Gulzar Honored with 58th Jnanpith Award: A Celebration of Literary Excellence

Renowned poet-lyricist Gulzar received the 58th Jnanpith Award, India's highest literary honor, at his Bandra residence. Due to health issues, he missed the New Delhi ceremony. Presented with a plaque, cash prize, and bronze replica, Gulzar is celebrated for his significant contributions to Hindi cinema and literature.

Updated: 22-05-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:22 IST
On Thursday, the eminent poet-lyricist Gulzar was conferred the prestigious 58th Jnanpith Award, India's most esteemed literary accolade, at his suburban Bandra residence.

At 90, Gulzar, due to health constraints, was unable to attend the official ceremony in New Delhi last week. He was honored with a citation plaque, a monetary prize of Rs. 11 lakh, and a bronze replica of goddess Vagdevi Saraswati by members of Bharatiya Jnanpith, including Trustee Mudit Jain, former secretary Dharmpal, and General Manager R N Tewari. Present at the intimate gathering were his son-in-law Govind Sandhu and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, among others.

Gulzar, also known as Sampooran Singh Kalra, is famed for his contribution to Hindi cinema and revered as a preeminent Urdu poet. Notable accolades to his name include the Sahitya Akademi Award, Padma Bhushan, and several international recognitions for his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

