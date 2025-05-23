Ivors Celebrates Songwriting Legends: U2 Honored with Fellowship
At the Ivors, Britain's distinguished awards ceremony for songwriters and screen composers, U2 received the prestigious Ivors Academy Fellowship. Other winners included Charli XCX, Robbie Williams, and Berwyn. The event also highlighted exceptional contributions in contemporary music, with awards going to various talented artists impacting the industry.
On Thursday, winners were celebrated at the Ivors, Britain's prominent awards event for songwriters and screen composers. Charli XCX, Robbie Williams, and Myles Smith were among those who triumphed, with U2 honored with the coveted Ivors Academy Fellowship.
Members of U2 – Bono, Adam Clayton, The Edge, and Larry Mullen Jr. – joined the ranks of legendary songwriters like Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen as the first Irish recipients of the fellowship. During his acceptance speech, Adam Clayton reflected on the band's unexpected journey, from humble beginnings to becoming iconic musicians.
In addition to U2's accolade, Charli XCX was celebrated as songwriter of the year for her impactful album 'Brat,' and Berwyn won album of the year with 'Who Am I.' The event also acknowledged other notable achievements in contemporary songwriting and performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
