Ivors Celebrates Songwriting Legends: U2 Honored with Fellowship

On Thursday, winners were celebrated at the Ivors, Britain's prominent awards event for songwriters and screen composers. Charli XCX, Robbie Williams, and Myles Smith were among those who triumphed, with U2 honored with the coveted Ivors Academy Fellowship.

Members of U2 – Bono, Adam Clayton, The Edge, and Larry Mullen Jr. – joined the ranks of legendary songwriters like Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen as the first Irish recipients of the fellowship. During his acceptance speech, Adam Clayton reflected on the band's unexpected journey, from humble beginnings to becoming iconic musicians.

In addition to U2's accolade, Charli XCX was celebrated as songwriter of the year for her impactful album 'Brat,' and Berwyn won album of the year with 'Who Am I.' The event also acknowledged other notable achievements in contemporary songwriting and performance.

