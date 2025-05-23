Ajanta Caves Inspire Indian Navy's Historic Vessel INSV Kaundinya

The Indian Navy has proudly inducted INSV Kaundinya, a stitched vessel that recreates a fifth-century ship depicted in Ajanta Cave No. 17. This traditional ship pays homage to Kaundinya, a legendary mariner who navigated the Indian Ocean to Southeast Asia, illustrating India's ancient maritime prowess.

Experts from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have highlighted Cave 17's painting as one of the earliest visual records of sea trade. The depiction of a merchant vessel confirms the existence of historical maritime commerce and reflects the era's trade sophistication and reach.

The ship's artistic representation links to the Purna Avadana from Buddhist literature, with narratives of traders like Purna and Bhavila detailing their ventures. This ancient story connects with the spread of Buddhism in the Konkan region, symbolizing cultural and religious exchange.

