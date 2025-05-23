Left Menu

Ajanta Caves Inspire Indian Navy's Historic Vessel INSV Kaundinya

The Indian Navy has inducted INSV Kaundinya, a traditional vessel inspired by a fifth-century painting of a merchant ship in Ajanta Cave No. 17, highlighting India's ancient maritime trade. The painting connects to the Purna Avadana narrative, revealing Buddhism's historical spread in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Indian Navy has proudly inducted INSV Kaundinya, a stitched vessel that recreates a fifth-century ship depicted in Ajanta Cave No. 17. This traditional ship pays homage to Kaundinya, a legendary mariner who navigated the Indian Ocean to Southeast Asia, illustrating India's ancient maritime prowess.

Experts from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) have highlighted Cave 17's painting as one of the earliest visual records of sea trade. The depiction of a merchant vessel confirms the existence of historical maritime commerce and reflects the era's trade sophistication and reach.

The ship's artistic representation links to the Purna Avadana from Buddhist literature, with narratives of traders like Purna and Bhavila detailing their ventures. This ancient story connects with the spread of Buddhism in the Konkan region, symbolizing cultural and religious exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

