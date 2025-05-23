Tragic San Diego Crash: Music Industry Mourns Loss

A devastating aircraft accident occurred in San Diego early Thursday when a private jet collided with a power line, then went down in a residential neighborhood, killing several onboard.

Among the deceased was noted music talent agent Dave Shapiro. The crash caused widespread fires, prompting evacuation and hospitalizations for smoke-related injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate to determine the exact cause of this tragic incident, which has left the local community and the music industry in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)