Tragic San Diego Crash: Music Industry Mourns Loss

A private jet carrying a music talent agent and five others crashed in San Diego, killing multiple people on the flight. The crash resulted in intense fires, damaging homes and vehicles. Notable figures among the deceased included Dave Shapiro of Sound Talent Group. Residents faced significant turmoil and evacuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sandiego | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating aircraft accident occurred in San Diego early Thursday when a private jet collided with a power line, then went down in a residential neighborhood, killing several onboard.

Among the deceased was noted music talent agent Dave Shapiro. The crash caused widespread fires, prompting evacuation and hospitalizations for smoke-related injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate to determine the exact cause of this tragic incident, which has left the local community and the music industry in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

