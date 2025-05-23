Left Menu

Spotlight on Cannes: Celebrities, Movies, and Controversies Ignite the Festival

The Cannes Film Festival has become a hub for significant events, including an AIDS charity gala with celebrities like Adrien Brody and Spike Lee, Brad Pitt's F1 movie screening, and more. U2 was honored at the Ivors, while controversies arose involving Assange, Kid Cudi, and the band Kneecap. Scarlett Johansson premiered her directorial debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:29 IST
Spotlight on Cannes: Celebrities, Movies, and Controversies Ignite the Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The glittering Cannes Film Festival saw celebrities Adrien Brody, Spike Lee, and others joining forces at a high-profile AIDS charity gala. With hefty ticket prices, the amfAR dinner has supported HIV/AIDS research since 1993.

Brad Pitt's new F1 movie thrilled attendees with an exclusive screening at Monaco Grand Prix, promising to draw new fans to the sport. Meanwhile, U2 received honors at Britain's Ivor songwriting awards, cementing their legendary status in the music industry.

Controversies flared with Irish band Kneecap's terrorism charge and a hotly-debated trial involving rapper Kid Cudi and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, while Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut offered a new perspective on empathy and forgiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025