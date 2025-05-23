Spotlight on Cannes: Celebrities, Movies, and Controversies Ignite the Festival
The Cannes Film Festival has become a hub for significant events, including an AIDS charity gala with celebrities like Adrien Brody and Spike Lee, Brad Pitt's F1 movie screening, and more. U2 was honored at the Ivors, while controversies arose involving Assange, Kid Cudi, and the band Kneecap. Scarlett Johansson premiered her directorial debut.
The glittering Cannes Film Festival saw celebrities Adrien Brody, Spike Lee, and others joining forces at a high-profile AIDS charity gala. With hefty ticket prices, the amfAR dinner has supported HIV/AIDS research since 1993.
Brad Pitt's new F1 movie thrilled attendees with an exclusive screening at Monaco Grand Prix, promising to draw new fans to the sport. Meanwhile, U2 received honors at Britain's Ivor songwriting awards, cementing their legendary status in the music industry.
Controversies flared with Irish band Kneecap's terrorism charge and a hotly-debated trial involving rapper Kid Cudi and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, while Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut offered a new perspective on empathy and forgiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cannes
- celebrities
- charity
- film festival
- Scarlett Johansson
- U2
- Brad Pitt
- Kneecap
- controversy
- awards
ALSO READ
Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller Headline 'Paper Tiger'
Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller Join 'Paper Tiger': A High-Stakes Drama
Bono's Solo Journey: From U2 Arena Rock to Intimate Storytelling
Mizoram and Maharashtra Triumph in U20 National Football Battles
Scarlett Johansson Questions Oscar Snub of 'Avengers: Endgame'