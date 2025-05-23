Spotlight on Cannes: Celebrities, Movies, and Controversies Ignite the Festival

The glittering Cannes Film Festival saw celebrities Adrien Brody, Spike Lee, and others joining forces at a high-profile AIDS charity gala. With hefty ticket prices, the amfAR dinner has supported HIV/AIDS research since 1993.

Brad Pitt's new F1 movie thrilled attendees with an exclusive screening at Monaco Grand Prix, promising to draw new fans to the sport. Meanwhile, U2 received honors at Britain's Ivor songwriting awards, cementing their legendary status in the music industry.

Controversies flared with Irish band Kneecap's terrorism charge and a hotly-debated trial involving rapper Kid Cudi and Sean 'Diddy' Combs, while Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut offered a new perspective on empathy and forgiveness.

