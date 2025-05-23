Tune into Unity: 'Panchshul Pulse' – A New Wave in Uttarakhand's Border Regions

The Indian Army has unveiled its inaugural FM radio station, 'Panchshul Pulse', in Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand. The station was officially launched by General Officer Commanding of the Army's Central Command, Anindya Sengupta, on Friday. This initiative is a strategic part of the Indian Army's efforts to foster goodwill in border areas.

'Panchshul Pulse' operates under 'Operation Sadbhavana' on 88.4 FM, streaming from the Army Public School associated with the 'Panchshul Brigade'. Designed to reach communities within a 12 km radius, the station aims to engage with local residents by focusing on the region's rich cultural tapestry and heritage.

Station Manager Manish Singhal emphasized that the programming would celebrate and educate on local agriculture, horticulture, and notable figures, including martyrs and sports heroes. The station also intends to raise awareness about the contributions of individuals in social and cultural fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)