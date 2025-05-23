Celebrating Canine Stars: The 25th Palm Dog Awards

Forget the Cannes Film Festival's strict dress code; the spotlight at the Palm Dog awards focused on playful antics as guests and canine celebrities took center stage. The annual event, now in its 25th year, gathers film enthusiasts and dog lovers alike to celebrate the contributions of canine actors.

This year, the top prize went to Panda, an Icelandic sheepdog featured in the film 'The Love That Remains'. Director Hlynur Palmason's dog Panda accepted the award via video, sporting the signature red bandana of champions. Jury member Wendy Mitchell praised Panda's vital role in the film, while other four-legged talents also received accolades.

The Palm Dog awards continue to recognize the unique contributions of dogs in cinema. Founder Toby Rose highlighted the need to celebrate these paw-some performances, comparing them to legendary human actors who bring their roles to life on screen. With humor and camaraderie, the awards ceremony remains a beloved tradition for both dogs and humans.

(With inputs from agencies.)