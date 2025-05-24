Left Menu

Stars Shine Bright at Cannes for a Cause: Entertainment Highlights of the Week

This week's entertainment news covers major events such as amfAR gala for AIDS research at Cannes, Brad Pitt's F1 movie screening success, U2's recognition at the Ivors, Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal issues, Eurovision controversy, Cannes film debuts, Billy Joel's health news, Yuri Grigorovich's tribute, and Marvel delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:27 IST
Stars Shine Bright at Cannes for a Cause: Entertainment Highlights of the Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment world buzzed with activity this week as Hollywood's elite gathered for the amfAR charity gala at the Cannes Film Festival. The event supports HIV/AIDS research and attracted stars like Adrien Brody and Spike Lee.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie won applause after its preview at Monaco, promising to draw new fans to the sport. Music icons such as U2 were also in the limelight, receiving honors at Britain's Ivors awards.

Controversy brewed as Eurovision winner JJ urged excluding Israel from future contests due to the Gaza conflict. Additionally, Sean "Diddy" Combs faces legal troubles as Kid Cudi testified in a sex trafficking trial. In other news, Billy Joel canceled concerts due to a health issue, while the world paid tribute to ballet legend Yuri Grigorovich.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025