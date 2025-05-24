Stars Shine Bright at Cannes for a Cause: Entertainment Highlights of the Week

The entertainment world buzzed with activity this week as Hollywood's elite gathered for the amfAR charity gala at the Cannes Film Festival. The event supports HIV/AIDS research and attracted stars like Adrien Brody and Spike Lee.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie won applause after its preview at Monaco, promising to draw new fans to the sport. Music icons such as U2 were also in the limelight, receiving honors at Britain's Ivors awards.

Controversy brewed as Eurovision winner JJ urged excluding Israel from future contests due to the Gaza conflict. Additionally, Sean "Diddy" Combs faces legal troubles as Kid Cudi testified in a sex trafficking trial. In other news, Billy Joel canceled concerts due to a health issue, while the world paid tribute to ballet legend Yuri Grigorovich.

(With inputs from agencies.)