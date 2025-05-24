Freeze Branding: The Chilling Trend Imitating Art

In a curious case of life imitating art, freeze branding is gaining popularity, drawing inspiration from the TV series Yellowstone. Here, individuals opt for super cold branding irons to leave permanent marks on their skin, reminiscent of the fictional Dutton Ranch tradition.

Originally devised in 1966 by Dr. R. Keith Farrell for animal identification, freeze branding, also known as CryoBranding, was intended to be a less painful alternative to traditional hot branding. While it reduces scarring in animals, this method is concerning when applied to human skin, which is far more fragile.

Freeze branding risks include severe burns, infection, and potential long-term damage like contractures. Additionally, losing melanocytes affects the skin's natural UV protection, raising the risk of skin cancer. With no safety protocols for humans, experts advise against freeze branding, suggesting safe alternatives like tattoos instead.

