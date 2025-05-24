Rajkummar Rao's 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Hits Box Office with a Bang

'Bhool Chuk Maaf', featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, made a promising start at the domestic box office by collecting Rs 7.20 crore nett on its opening day. The film, directed by Karan Sharma, was released on Friday.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his Maddock Films banner, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' tells the intriguing story of a man on the brink of marriage who finds himself stuck in a time loop, reliving the day before his wedding repeatedly.

The production house shared the film's impressive box office performance on their official X account, celebrating the strong emotional connection it has forged with audiences. The film also features Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, and Ishtiyak Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)