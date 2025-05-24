Preity Zinta's Generous Contribution: Empowering Veer Naris and Their Children

Bollywood actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity G Zinta has demonstrated her commitment to social causes by donating Rs 1.10 crore to the Army Women's Welfare Association as part of Operation Sindoor. The donation aims to empower Veer Naris and contribute to the education of their children.

Preity Zinta's generous contribution is drawn from her share of the Punjab Kings' corporate social responsibility fund. This initiative underscores her dedication to acknowledging and supporting the sacrifices made by India's armed forces and their families.

Speaking at a ceremony in Jaipur, where the donation was announced, Zinta emphasized the importance of giving back to the brave families of soldiers. The event was attended by the Army Commander South Western Command, Regional President Shapta Shakti AWWA, and army families, reflecting a united front in supporting national security efforts.

