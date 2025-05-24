Left Menu

Preity Zinta's Generous Contribution: Empowering Veer Naris and Their Children

Bollywood actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity G Zinta has donated Rs 1.10 crore to the Women's Welfare Association under Operation Sindoor, aiming to empower Veer Naris and support their children's education. This contribution comes from her share of Punjab Kings' CSR fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:46 IST
Preity Zinta's Generous Contribution: Empowering Veer Naris and Their Children
Preity Zinta
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity G Zinta has demonstrated her commitment to social causes by donating Rs 1.10 crore to the Army Women's Welfare Association as part of Operation Sindoor. The donation aims to empower Veer Naris and contribute to the education of their children.

Preity Zinta's generous contribution is drawn from her share of the Punjab Kings' corporate social responsibility fund. This initiative underscores her dedication to acknowledging and supporting the sacrifices made by India's armed forces and their families.

Speaking at a ceremony in Jaipur, where the donation was announced, Zinta emphasized the importance of giving back to the brave families of soldiers. The event was attended by the Army Commander South Western Command, Regional President Shapta Shakti AWWA, and army families, reflecting a united front in supporting national security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025