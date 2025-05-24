Left Menu

The Wheel of Time Cancelled: Prime Video's Epic Fantasy Comes to an End

Prime Video's fantasy series 'The Wheel Of Time' has been canceled after three seasons. The show, starring Rosamund Pike, debuted in 2021 and was adapted from Robert Jordan's book series. It was among Prime Video’s top-performing shows.

'The Wheel Of Time,' Prime Video's sweeping fantasy drama, has been officially canceled following its third season. The news arrives only a month since its finale aired on April 17, as confirmed by entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The series, based on Robert Jordan's expansive book series, quickly rose to fame, becoming one of Prime Video's most-watched premieres in 2021. With Rosamund Pike and Barney Harris leading the cast, the show captivated audiences with its rich storytelling and expansive world-building.

Comprising three seasons and inspired by a series of 14 main novels and a prequel, 'The Wheel Of Time' concludes leaving behind a legacy as one of the streaming platform's top five series launches to date.

