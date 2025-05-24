Left Menu

Temples as Beacons of Culture and Learning: Kerala Governor's Vision

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar emphasized the transformative role of temples, advocating for them as centers of cultural and educational development. Highlighting their potential beyond religious significance, he urged each temple to establish institutions for educational, medical, and environmental welfare, promoting comprehensive societal growth.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:14 IST
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has called for temples to evolve as hubs of cultural enlightenment and learning, serving as more than mere places of worship. At the 59th anniversary celebrations of Kerala Kshethra Samrakshana Samithy, he underscored their potential to instill essential societal values.

Governor Arlekar proposed that temples in the state should undertake responsibilities beyond spiritual duties by establishing educational centers, medical facilities, and 'goshalas' to foster societal and environmental engagement. This initiative, he suggested, aims at touching diverse aspects of humanity.

Echoing similar sentiments, former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan pointed out that temples diffusing virtuous ideals can ward off societal ills. The event also featured former DGP T P Senkumar as a speaker.

